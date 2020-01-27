Work complete at the UK’s newest music institute Resonance

The keys to the brand-new state-of-the-art music institute Resonance have been handed over from building contractors as construction work finishes and it prepares to welcome its first students.

The Cable Plaza building in Dudley has been undergoing a complete refit over the last six months, and finishing touches are now being made.

The one-of-a-kind institute will offer degrees for students seeking a career in a range of music industries and will teach everything from popular music performance, production, composition and business.

The new building, which has been completed by leading fit-out and refurbishment specialists Overbury, includes a mixture of classrooms, lecture theatres, recording studios, practice rooms and a radio station, completely transforming the former office building, which has lain empty for eight years.

David Barnard, co-director at Resonance, said: “The building looks fantastic. Overbury has done a wonderful job. The project was completed on time and to budget.

“Now comes the fun part, breathing life and music into this amazing institute.”

The £9.5 million project will also create a vital community music hub. Musicians and organisations from across the Midlands will be encouraged to make full use of the world-class facilities on offer.

The state-of-the-art facilities were designed to provide each room wall with 80dB sound attenuation. The studios boast 600mm thick walls, glass which is angled to deflect sound and ‘jacked-up’ concrete slabs.

“The priority is to immerse students into a real-world environment working on project briefs designed in partnership with industry colleagues,” David explained.

“People say the music ‘industry’, but really it’s music ‘industries’ as there are so many avenues and opportunities for students to explore.

“For every star on stage, there’s an army of people behind-the-scenes, be they session musicians, songwriters, producers, sound engineers, stage managers, PR agents and more.

“Our programme will blend musical, technical and practical skills with personal and professional development, entrepreneurship and enterprise. Our objective is to create ‘work ready’ graduates, who are not frightened to explore new ideas and have a go. The Resonance Professional Diploma, running alongside our degree courses, will provide an enriching experience developing the essential ‘soft’ skills needed for an ever-changing global industry.”

Applications to Resonance are now being accepted and must be made directly through the institute via its website.

A series of open days will be held to give prospective students a better idea of what it will be like to study at Resonance.

Andrew Wood, Managing Director at Birmingham-based Overbury, said: “Resonance has been a fantastic project for us to work on, and we’re proud to have been part of this remarkable transformation.

“We wish Resonance all the best in the future and hope its students enjoy the facilities.”