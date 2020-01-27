Using #ArtificialIntelligence in the public sector

Details
by HM Government
Published: 27 January 2020
#AI and the public sector
Recognising AI’s potential, the government’s Industrial Strategy White Paper placed AI and Data as one of four Grand Challenges, supported by up to £950m in the AI Sector Deal.
The government has set up three new bodies to support the use of AI, build the right infrastructure and facilitate public and private sector adoption of these technologies.
These three new bodies are the:
AI Council an expert committee of independent members providing high-level leadership on implementing the AI Sector Deal
Office for AI which works with industry, academia and the third sector to coordinate and oversee the implementation of the UK’s AI strategy
Centre for Data Ethics and Innovation which identifies the measures needed to make sure the development of AI is safe, ethical and innovative
Guidance on building and using artificial intelligence in the public sector.
The Government Digital Service (GDS) and the Office for Artificial Intelligence (OAI) have published joint guidance on how to build and use artificial intelligence (AI) in the public sector.
