Derby College Group’s Broomfield Hall Unveils New Winter Garden

Broomfield Hall volunteers 2019

Broomfield Hall – Derby College Group’s land-based and leisure college in Morley – is opening its grounds to the public on Saturday February 29 and Sunday March 1 to showcase a newly-developed winter garden.

The College will be open between 10am and 2pm with free guided garden tours and mini talks about the project. Also available are art, craft and gift stalls, plant sales, hot drinks and food.

The gardens at Broomfield Hall were created in the 1880’s by the local famous Victorian garden designer William Barron who is also known for designing the gardens of Elvaston Castle.

They still retain the Victorian layout and the winter garden is the latest long-term project driven by the garden volunteers and supported by the horticulture students.

The programme is being led by Broomfield Hall head gardener Samantha Harvey who is a former student at Derby College. She then trained at the Royal Botanic Gardens of Kew followed by seven years managing a large private garden in Warwickshire before returning to Broomfield Hall five years ago.

Sam said: “We are very excited about opening the winter garden to the public and showcasing the amazing hard work of everyone involved – particularly our wonderful group of volunteers.

“The winter garden features a host of eye-catching seasonal plants which are at their best in the colder months of the year producing beautiful foliage, flowers and scent to brighten up even the dullest of winter days.

“The open weekend is to showcase three years of planning and hard work. There is still plenty to do so I hope that this inspires even more keen amateur gardeners to join us for the next stage.

“Many of the volunteers have also been part of the creation of our medal-winning entries to RHS Chatsworth Flower Show over the past two years so there can be all sorts of opportunities to develop skills through the volunteering programme here.”

Entry to the open garden weekend is £2 for adults and under 16s free of charge. 

winter gardens 2

