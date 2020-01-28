 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

SERC Students Save Bird from Storm Brendan

Details
Hits: 151
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

SERC Downpatrick Campus students Chloe McCabe (Downpatrick), Dylan Scott (Greenisland), Melissa Leavy (Downpatrick), Michael McGrillen (Downpatrick), Nathan Ritchie (Castlewellan) and Emma Kerr (Ballee) put their animal care knowledge to the test recently when an injured bird was found in Downpatrick Campus carpark.

The bird, a Guillemot, was spotted by SERC Staff and was noted as being confused and aggressive. The bird had been disoriented by Storm Brendan and began lashing out at any person in the car park. Diane McKay, SERC, Animal Care Lecturer, sent her Animal Care students down to help the bird. The students had ironically been studying animal first aid that day and had the opportunity to put their knowledge to the test.

The students went to the carpark and tried to capture the bird, which retreated under a car. Diane said,

“The students used their initiative to rescue the Guillemot. Dylan Scott found a pole and, with his coat wrapped on the end of it to make sure the bird was not injured, helped pry the bird out from under the car. The other students waited patiently at all sides of the car to make sure it didn’t get away. The bird was then wrapped up in a coat and driven to the USPCA were it received injury treatment and was released.”

Duck 2 FE

Diane added,

“I am so proud of how the students worked as a team to save a bird. They will certainly all remember Storm Brendan and how they put their skills and knowledge into action to save a seabird which had clearly been blown off course.”  

Advertisement

Commitment to #apprentices wins adi Group coveted place in the â€˜100 Best Companies to Work Forâ€™
Sector News
Staff engagement among the best nationally at Birmingham engineering f
Derby College Group Launches Cycling Performance Academy
Sector News
Derby College Group (DCG) has teamed up with the HUUB Ribble junior an
Newbury College open for Career Discovery
Sector News
Local employers looking for fresh talent are teaming up with Newbury C

You may also be interested in these articles:

Commitment to #apprentices wins adi Group coveted place in the ‘100 Best Companies to Work For’
Sector News
Staff engagement among the best nationally at Birmingham engineering f
Derby College Group Launches Cycling Performance Academy
Sector News
Derby College Group (DCG) has teamed up with the HUUB Ribble junior an
Leading training provider CT Skills expands across the Midlands
Sector News
Due to continued success, leading training provider CT Skills is offic
Launch of new community approach to tackle student mental health
Sector News
Keele University in Staffordshire has launched a new student mental he
British businesses need temporary visa route to secure skills
Sector News
The Migration Advisory Committee (MAC) today published its recommendat
Newbury College open for Career Discovery
Sector News
Local employers looking for fresh talent are teaming up with Newbury C
A question of sport – former student Jason Mohammad returns to Cardiff and Vale College to teach students interview technique
Sector News
TV and radio broadcaster @JasonMohammad has joined forces with @CAVC t
#Edtech pioneer and his revolutionary new company win big at #Bett2020
Sector News
Tony Cann CBE, founder of Learning by Questions (LbQ) and Promethean w
North Kent College pioneer the delivery of the “Maritime Caterer Apprenticeship” in UK to P & O Ferries
Sector News
North Kent College’s National Maritime Training Centre and Culinary
Twenty-one per cent of science and education industry are preparing to leave the UK - and their job - as a result of #Brexit
Sector News
New research by TopCV, the world’s largest CV-writing service, revea
Myfyrwyr yn paratoi ar gyfer cystadleuaeth sgiliau Gwaith Fforensig
Sector News
Mae dau fyfyriwr Gwyddoniaeth Gymhwysol o Goleg Gŵyr Abertawe yn para
Gower College Swansea Students prepare for Forensics skills competition
Sector News
Two Applied Science students from Gower College Swansea are preparing

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

SERC
SERC has published a new article: SERC Students Save Bird from Storm Brendan 3 hours 11 minutes ago
Stephen Kellie
Stephen Kellie has published a new article: Why You Haven’t Missed the Boat on Apprenticeships After 30 4 hours 13 minutes ago
CT Skills
CT Skills has published a new article: Leading training provider CT Skills expands across the Midlands 5 hours 32 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page