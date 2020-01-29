 
Double success for UK's largest early years training provider

Parenta Training started 2020 with not one, but two successful outcomes under its belt – from an Ofsted inspection and from a matrix Standard audit.

The UK’s largest training provider of early years childcare apprenticeships passed its Ofsted inspection, achieving ‘reasonable progress’ across the board – an impressive outcome for a first inspection under Ofsted’s new Education Inspection Framework (EIF).

For a training provider, ‘reasonable progress’ indicates that a provider is not only taking actions that are having a beneficial impact on apprentices, but making improvements that are sustainable and ensuring that these are based on thorough quality assurance procedures.

In the official Ofsted report, remarks include the fact that the vision at Parenta is very clear: to support Early Years provision and to develop well qualified apprentices. It notes that the leadership and management teams have worked hard to ensure expert knowledge and skills are also being developed and supported through its Continuing Professional Development (CPD), in addition to the core apprenticeship. The report identified that leaders have ensured that early identification of Additional Learning Support (ALS) requirements enables support to be available, so that those with additional needs can progress and achieve well.

When talking to employers and learners, inspectors noted that employers were positive about Parenta and the progress updates they receive. They value the impact that apprentices have on their business and there is effective employer engagement. They recognised that Parenta apprentices are safe and feel safe and know who to inform when they have a concern.

The feedback from the matrix Standard assessment was just as positive. This international quality outcome-based standard is for companies that deliver information advice and guidance (IAG) and when assessing Parenta’s submission, the auditors commented that the quality of both data and resources that have been developed across all areas of the learning journey were of a very high quality. They noted that Parenta’s main strength is very loud and clear through the overall feedback sought from learners and employers – its assessors are ‘first-class’.

Parenta CEO Allan Presland said;

“We could not have possibly achieved this without the immense hard work of the team. The inspection and assessment both highlight our commitment here at Parenta and our assessors do nothing less than a remarkable job with our learners. Their professionalism and competency shine though, something that is evident in their expert use of questioning to assist our learners in gaining a deeper knowledge and allowing them to develop stronger skills in their roles. After all, that is why we are here! These results clearly confirm that the quality of our work and the clear vision we have pave the way for successful training delivery.”

