 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

PM guarantees minimum funding levels for all schools

Details
Hits: 791
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Every secondary school has been guaranteed at least £5,000 per pupil next year, and every primary school at least £3,750 per pupil.

Every secondary school has been guaranteed at least £5,000 per pupil next year, and every primary school at least £3,750 per pupil, thanks to new legislation laid in Parliament today (30 January).

Local authorities will now be required by law to make sure every school receives the full amount of the minimum levels of funding pledged for each pupil, as set out by the Prime Minister during his first 100 days in office. Funding per pupil for primary schools will rise to £4,000 the following year.

Previously, local authorities were not required to allocate the money for schools in this way - with many schools across the country falling below the minimum levels of funding for each pupil.

These new regulations mean that all local authorities will now have to pass on the required levels of funding to every school in their area, which will help make sure that no school loses out simply because of their location or historic local rules.

This forms part of the government’s £14 billion boost to education in England over the next three years – ensuring that all young people receive an excellent education, regardless of where they grow up or go to school.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said:

Levelling up education is the key to helping every child reach their full potential.

We’re guaranteeing the minimum level of funding for every pupil in every school so that, with a top class education, our children can go on to become the world’s future innovators, trailblazers and pioneers.

As we start a new chapter in our history, our younger generations will be front and centre of all that we do.

In August, the Prime Minister announced that the budget for schools and high needs would be increased by 6% (£2.6 billion) in 2020-21, £4.8 billion in 2021-22 and £7.1 billion in 2022-23 respectively – plus an extra £1.5 billion per year to fund additional pensions costs for teachers.

This new funding includes £780 million in 2020-21 to support children with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND).

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said:

We’re giving schools the biggest funding boost in a decade so we can invest in the future talent that will help the next generation and our country thrive outside the EU.

Advertisement

Landmark deal at University of Bristol to tackle gender pay gap
Sector News
Senior leaders at the University and the Bristol branch of the Univers
Levelling up education standards across the country
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/01/30/levelling-up-education-standar
Mental Health and Wellbeing
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/01/28/mental-health-and-wellbeing/Me

Putting minimum per pupil funding levels into law for the first time gives schools a cast-iron assurance they will receive the money they need to help every child, wherever they live, unlock all of the fantastic opportunities an excellent education provides.

Parents will now also be able to find out how much extra funding their local school will attract next year using a new, easy-to-use website launched today, which allows anyone to look up allocations under the National Funding Formula for schools in England for 2020-21.

Later today, children from schools all across the UK will have the opportunity to quiz the Prime Minister face to face during a special ‘Kids’ Question Time’, where they will ask him questions on the issues they think are most important for the country’s future.

The event, held in Downing Street, forms part of the activities taking place this week to mark the moment the UK leaves the EU on 31 January, as the Prime Minister looks forward to the country we want to build over the next 10 years.

Tomorrow, the Prime Minister will address the nation ahead of 11pm – the moment when the UK formally leaves the EU – to set out his ambition to bring the country together, heal the divisions over the last three years, and make sure that all corners of the country benefit from the opportunities ahead.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Baroness Morgan's speech: how we can be the greatest place in the world to grow up
Sector News
It was delivered at the BackYouth summit on 30 January 2020Good mornin
Youth projects to benefit from £7 million government investment
Sector News
Youth projects across the country will receive a share of a £7 millio
Blas rygbi ar ginio cyntaf y Pennaeth
Sector News
Yn ystod y cyfnod yn arwain at Bencampwriaeth y Chwe Gwlad Guinness 20
Inaugural Principal’s lunch has a rugby flavour
Sector News
In the run up to the 2020 Guinness Six Nations Championship, Gower Col
Awarding organisations can bid for 8 new T Levels
Sector News
The Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education is today inv
Landmark deal at University of Bristol to tackle gender pay gap
Sector News
Senior leaders at the University and the Bristol branch of the Univers
Levelling up education standards across the country
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/01/30/levelling-up-education-standar
Mental Health and Wellbeing
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/01/28/mental-health-and-wellbeing/Me
BrightHR reveal the staff absence trends that swept the UK in 2019. Which names are the most likely to take a sick day?
Sector News
According to research by @BrightHR_Westminster was the city with the h
EU and UK research and higher education organisations plan a strong future relationship post Brexit
Sector News
#BrexitDay - EU and UK research and higher education organisations pla
Apprentices in the Spotlight - New research shows young project professionals are proportionally among the most successful
Sector News
#LookBeyond @APMProjectMgmt celebrates the value of apprenticeships in
The Education and Training Foundation and Royal Commission for the Exhibition of 1851 award four new Technical Teaching Fellowships
Sector News
Four celebrated Further Education (FE) and Training sector teachers we

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page