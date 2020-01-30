PM guarantees minimum funding levels for all schools

Every secondary school has been guaranteed at least £5,000 per pupil next year, and every primary school at least £3,750 per pupil, thanks to new legislation laid in Parliament today (30 January).

Local authorities will now be required by law to make sure every school receives the full amount of the minimum levels of funding pledged for each pupil, as set out by the Prime Minister during his first 100 days in office. Funding per pupil for primary schools will rise to £4,000 the following year.

Previously, local authorities were not required to allocate the money for schools in this way - with many schools across the country falling below the minimum levels of funding for each pupil.

These new regulations mean that all local authorities will now have to pass on the required levels of funding to every school in their area, which will help make sure that no school loses out simply because of their location or historic local rules.

This forms part of the government’s £14 billion boost to education in England over the next three years – ensuring that all young people receive an excellent education, regardless of where they grow up or go to school.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said:

Levelling up education is the key to helping every child reach their full potential. We’re guaranteeing the minimum level of funding for every pupil in every school so that, with a top class education, our children can go on to become the world’s future innovators, trailblazers and pioneers. As we start a new chapter in our history, our younger generations will be front and centre of all that we do.

In August, the Prime Minister announced that the budget for schools and high needs would be increased by 6% (£2.6 billion) in 2020-21, £4.8 billion in 2021-22 and £7.1 billion in 2022-23 respectively – plus an extra £1.5 billion per year to fund additional pensions costs for teachers.

This new funding includes £780 million in 2020-21 to support children with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND).

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said:

We're giving schools the biggest funding boost in a decade so we can invest in the future talent that will help the next generation and our country thrive outside the EU.

Putting minimum per pupil funding levels into law for the first time gives schools a cast-iron assurance they will receive the money they need to help every child, wherever they live, unlock all of the fantastic opportunities an excellent education provides.

Parents will now also be able to find out how much extra funding their local school will attract next year using a new, easy-to-use website launched today, which allows anyone to look up allocations under the National Funding Formula for schools in England for 2020-21.

Later today, children from schools all across the UK will have the opportunity to quiz the Prime Minister face to face during a special ‘Kids’ Question Time’, where they will ask him questions on the issues they think are most important for the country’s future.

The event, held in Downing Street, forms part of the activities taking place this week to mark the moment the UK leaves the EU on 31 January, as the Prime Minister looks forward to the country we want to build over the next 10 years.

Tomorrow, the Prime Minister will address the nation ahead of 11pm – the moment when the UK formally leaves the EU – to set out his ambition to bring the country together, heal the divisions over the last three years, and make sure that all corners of the country benefit from the opportunities ahead.