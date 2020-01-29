Superdrug celebrates record year with 500 apprentices in their in-house scheme #NAW2020

You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk

The Superdrug Apprenticeships Scheme is celebrating a record year; reaching a milestone of 500 apprentices for the first time.

With the scheme now in its 12th year, Superdrug is enabling more young people than ever to start flourishing careers and aid in rejuvenating the UK high street. Not only are 500 apprenticeships currently in the scheme, completion is 10% higher than the government average in retail.

With 70% choosing to stay within either Superdrug or Savers, 44% progressing into a key management role and a further 96% of apprentices saying they would recommend the scheme, it’s clear both employer and apprentices are benefiting.

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

Sector News Senior leaders at the University and the Bristol branch of the Univers Sector News https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/01/30/levelling-up-education-standar Sector News https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/01/28/mental-health-and-wellbeing/Me