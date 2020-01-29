Volvo Car UK apprenticeships help create diverse new generation of technicians

#NAW2020 @VolvoCarUK is investing in a new generation of #talent through its retail #apprenticeship programme, following a highly successful year in 2019.

30 apprentices have already started the programme, with a further 100 places due to go live over the course of the year.

Roles available across the UK retail network include Service Technician, Product Specialist, Accident Repair Technician and Business Administrator.

Joanne Toomey, Volvo Car UK Leadership and Career Development Executive, commented:

“Volvo Cars is establishing itself as an industry leader in new technologies that are changing how people drive and own cars and that makes us a really exciting business in which to work. Through last year’s apprenticeship scheme we enrolled and qualified more apprentices than ever before. We are extremely proud of the scheme, which helps ensure our workforce properly reflects the society it serves across our retail network.

“We are committed to providing equal opportunities for all, and the apprenticeship programme allows us to identify the best people to join our team, no matter what their prior experience. I strongly believe that our Volvo Apprenticeship Programme is a great place for ambitious candidates who are motivated to work hard and forge a long-term career in an exciting, fast-developing industry.”

Apprentices are employed by their local Volvo retailer. Lauren Leppenwell, of Lipscomb Volvo in Canterbury, Kent, had been training for a career in dance, then moved to the travel industry before starting her Volvo apprenticeship.

Tony Hudson, General Manager of Lipscomb Volvo, explained the value of the programme for his business:

“Once again the calibre of apprenticeships we have taken on is extremely high, and we are very impressed with their enthusiasm and progress so far.

“Lauren is a clear example of how the apprenticeship scheme attracts applicants who may otherwise not have entered the automotive industry, yet who bring significant benefits to our team and the customers they will serve throughout their career.”

Lauren said: “Despite my growing fascination with cars and engines, which began at a young age when I watched Formula 1 with my Nan, a career in engineering or the automotive industry was not encouraged by my teachers. When I realised that the dance and travel professions were not for me, I spent time researching automotive career options and was excited to discover the opportunities available with Volvo.

“I am delighted to have been accepted onto the Lipscomb Volvo programme and have learnt an incredible amount in my first three months. There is a lot to remember and it is hard work, but the feeling of satisfaction when I identify and repair faults on a car is more than worth it. I am very excited about my future career with Volvo.”

