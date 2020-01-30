Helena Kennedy Foundation Financial bursaries now open - Closing date 30th April

The Helena Kennedy Foundation is now accepting applications for the 2020 Financial bursaries(worth up to £2250)

The Foundation provides support to students whose personal and financial circumstances make the progression to higher education difficult. We provide vital financial support to our award winners, but we know that worries about money are only part of the story.

Colleges can submit up to five applications and if a student is successful they will usually receive a bursary of up to £2,250 together with ongoing support, mentoring and work placement support to help them achieve their potential. Applications are online however it is advisable that students seek support from the tutors when completing their form to help facilitate a stronger application. In addition, a reference is required which is a mandatory part of the application.

The application form and more information is available at this link.

For further information and to contact the Foundation please visit the website.

