 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

LSE IDEAS Takes the Top Spot as the Best University Affiliated Think Tank in the World

Details
Hits: 526

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 

#ThinkTanksMatter2020 @LSEnews - @LSEIdeas The London School of Economics and Political Science’s foreign policy #ThinkTank, has been ranked the Number 1 university affiliated think tank in the world.

In the 2019 Global Go To Think Tank Index, released today (30 Jan), LSE IDEAS has risen to the top of the global rankings, as the best university affiliated think tank in the world.

IDEAS is now ranked 45th in the overall rankings of global think tanks, and 18th in Western Europe.

Professor Christopher Coker, Director of LSE IDEAS, says:

“LSE IDEAS continues its onward trajectory - our ranking is a great testament to our staff and programme managers, and the journey has just begun!”

Professor Michael Cox, Director of LSE IDEAS, says:

“This is a brilliant result in which the whole team in IDEAS has played a vital part in delivering on the LSE's promise of educating for impact, thinking without borders and researching for the world.”

Professor Simon Hix, LSE, Pro-Director for Research, says:

“This is fabulous recognition of the huge global impact LSE IDEAS has had through its public engagement work and its role in disseminating social science expertise and research to a broad audience.”

Dame Minouche Shafik, LSE Director, says:

"Congratulations once again to everyone at LSE IDEAS for this fantastic achievement. This international recognition for work to influence policy is an important part of maintaining LSE's global reputation for excellence and our mission to shape the world."

The Think Tank and Civil Societies Program Global Go To Think Tank Index Report is the largest, most comprehensive database of think tanks, comprising over 8200 institutions in 177 countries since its inception in 1989.

LSE IDEAS was first recognised in the TTCSP rankings in 2011, and has sustained its position amongst the top four university affiliated think tanks worldwide since then.

Advertisement

Apprentices celebrate success at Tameside College awards ceremony
Sector News
Apprentices celebrated their achievements at the annual Tameside Colle
Apprentices put Skills to the test for South Eastern Regional College Intercampus Competition
Sector News
Apprentices from across @S_ERC South Eastern Regional College have bee
Active IQ launches Early Years Educator End-point Assessment
Sector News
#EPA Supporting the new wave of apprentices studying Early Years quali

You may also be interested in these articles:

Apprentices celebrate success at Tameside College awards ceremony
Sector News
Apprentices celebrated their achievements at the annual Tameside Colle
Apprentices put Skills to the test for South Eastern Regional College Intercampus Competition
Sector News
Apprentices from across @S_ERC South Eastern Regional College have bee
NCG joins Northern Powerhouse Partner Programme
Sector News
England's largest college group NCG has joined the Government’s #Nor
Crash in apprenticeship and FE numbers demands revolution in lifelong learning
Sector News
Further education and skills: January 2020The Liberal Democrats have t
10-year rise in art education and funding among ‘most creative’ nations
Sector News
Canva investigated the amount of government funding awarded to arts an
Active IQ launches Early Years Educator End-point Assessment
Sector News
#EPA Supporting the new wave of apprentices studying Early Years quali
South Eastern Regional College Lead Inaugural Meeting of Hospitality to New Heights Initiative
Sector News
South Eastern Regional College @S_ERC hosted its inaugural meeting for
WorldSkills Gold Medal Success for Neath College's Curtis Rees
Sector News
Curtis Rees, a welding apprentice from Neath College, (part of @NPTCGr
The Henley College Business Students take part in Mock Interviews
Sector News
Our business students recently got the opportunity to be interviewed b
8 FutureLearn courses from world leading institutions rated the best of 2019
Sector News
A range of online courses on FutureLearn.com, developed by the British
8 new T Levels being launched: Awarding organisations can bid to develop and implement these qualifications
Sector News
#Awarding organisations can bid for 8 new #TLevels @IFAtechedThe Insti
Students collect more than 900 tonnes of recycling as part of campus clean-up
Sector News
Students across 10 universities in the UK have saved 922 tonnes of rec

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page