A decade of focus on apprenticeships has resulted in massive growth of technical and professional training at Leeds College of Building

You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk

#LookBeyond - @WeAre_LCB Celebrates Enrolments for #NationalApprenticeshipWeek #NAW2020

Leeds College of Building is celebrating its enrolment figures as it joins the rest of the country in marking National Apprenticeship Week (3-9 February 2020). Over the last decade, a focus on apprenticeships has resulted in a massive growth of the College’s technical and professional training.

Areas as varied as Building Services Engineering, Civil Engineering, Construction Management, Quantity Surveying, and Transport Planning saw just ten apprentices enrolling in 2011. By 2018, this figure stood at over 700 (6,900% increase) with female apprentices increasing from one to over 150. However, according to a recent government apprenticeship briefing paper there were 25% fewer apprenticeship starts across England (521,000 down to 393,000) over the same period.

Just four years ago, the College had a total of 965 apprentices; by the end of the last academic year, that figure stood at nearly 2,250, across all areas of the College’s provision. During the same period, Higher Level Apprenticeships increased from 73 to 465, an incredible 536% upsurge. In addition, the College provides off the job training for numerous other apprentices from other providers.

Vicky Patterson, Curriculum Manager for Technical and Professional Apprenticeships at Leeds College of Building, said:

“I am incredibly proud of our work with apprentices at Leeds College of Building. We continually try to go above and beyond our normal duties to enhance the apprentices’ experiences and ensure that we produce the most creative and brilliant young professionals of the future.

“This wouldn’t be possible without the employers associated with the College, their continued backing, and the opportunities they provide to our students and apprentices. Together, we can play our part in supplementing industry needs, and so we are delighted to support National Apprenticeship Week 2020.”



Derek Whitehead, Principal & CEO at Leeds College of Building, said:



“The College continues to develop the range of apprenticeship provision, working with small and large employers to support skills needs in the industry. We are extremely proud of the quality of teaching and learning and the support we provide to employers and apprentices. This is demonstrated by repeat business from our employers, extremely high retention and achievement rates, and apprentices securing permanent jobs with the same company.”



In 2018, Leeds College of Building received the Pearson BTEC Apprenticeship Provider of the Year award in recognition of its ground-breaking apprenticeship work. Last year, Christopher Meredith, a College Civil Engineering student, was then announced the winner of the BTEC Award for 19+ Apprentice of the Year and crowned overall BTEC Student of the Year. Fellow College apprentice, Connor Coupland (AOne+ employee and an ICE Quest Technician Scholar), also received gold in the BTEC Award for 16-18 Apprentice of the Year.

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

Sector News Our world is constantly embracing new technologies as well as our educ Sector News In support of #NationalApprenticeshipWeek #NAW2020, and in line with t Sector News The search for Plymouthâ€™s next star apprentice has begun â€“ where

This year is the 13th annual National Apprenticeship Week, coordinated by the National Apprenticeship Service. To celebrate their latest successful Ofsted inspection and surpassing all apprenticeship targets, Leeds College of Building is pulling out all the stops and hosting a range of apprenticeship events and activities to mark #NAW2020:

Leeds Apprenticeship Recruitment Fair 2020 (Monday 3rd February, 4-8pm, first direct arena):

Leeds College of Building will be attending the annual Fair, the largest event of its kind in the north of England giving those interested in apprenticeships along with their parents and carers an unrivalled opportunity to meet and speak to some of the UK’s biggest employers and trainers.



Employer Workshops (Tuesday 4th February, North Street Campus):

Morrison Utility Services will be attending the College for workshops with BTEC Level 3 Civil and Construction students, Level 2 Brickwork students, and Level 2 General Construction Operation Apprentices. The theme for #NAW2020 is ‘Making Impact’, highlighting how worthwhile apprenticeships are as an alternative to going to university. Employers and apprentices from across the country will come together to encourage more young people to choose an apprenticeship.

Open Event (Tuesday 11th February, 5-7pm, North Street Campus):

The College is open for those leaving school, older students, and adults to meet the team, tour the workshops, and learn more about the apprenticeships and trade courses on offer and see the fantastic resources and facilities available.