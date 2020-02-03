Access Training kicks off #NAW2020 with its Learner showcase

You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk

In its support of #NationalApprenticeshipWeek Nottingham-based training provider Access Training has released a series of stories about learners who have used their apprenticeships as a springboard for career development.

Apprentices may be stereotyped as school leavers but can in fact be found across a broad spectrum of the Nottinghamshire population.

As Access Managing Director, Corrina Hembury, who herself started her career as an apprentice, explains,

“Having supported apprentices for some twenty years, we’ve seen so many instances of the power of apprenticeships in helping to change personal circumstance.

Of course some of our apprentices are school leavers who do not wish to pursue the more traditional educational routes of college and university.

But there are countless others in very different situations and at much later stages of their lives. Often, we’re supporting individuals who are facing redundancy or who simply realise that the job they’re working in isn’t for them”.

Access is showcasing the journeys of five different learners to illustrate that the pathways into apprenticeships are nothing if not varied.

Natalie Riley’s career was carved out as a chef until an accident enforced a 6-month break and a subsequent re-evaluation of working life. Studying for a Level 2 and 3 Team Leader/ Supervisor apprenticeship has allowed her to secure promotion to the role of Programme Coordinator for Patient Safety and Medicines Optimisation at East Midlands Academic Health Science Network.

Sabrina Palmer-Worth spent twelve years in a financial services company but it was voluntary redundancy that allowed her to finally pursue her dream career. A Level 3 apprenticeship in Childcare at local day nursery Lily and Co was the start of her career reboot; she’ll qualify as a teacher later this year.

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

Sector News Our world is constantly embracing new technologies as well as our educ Sector News In support of #NationalApprenticeshipWeek #NAW2020, and in line with t Sector News The search for Plymouthâ€™s next star apprentice has begun â€“ where