 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Apprenticeships are voted the ‘best career route’ by UK managers and parents for the first time

Details
Hits: 105

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 
Mark Creighton, CEO of AVADO

In celebration of #NationalApprenticeshipWeek #NAW2020, @AVADOlearning announces UK research that suggests #apprenticeships are the best tool for a successful career

Research released today by AVADO finds that both UK parents and managers believe apprenticeships are the best routes to a good career.

In a survey of a thousand people, 68 % of parents said they believed apprenticeships were a good career option. In a separate survey of managers, 71 % expressed their belief in the value of non-traditional qualifications such as apprenticeships. In contrast, only 32 % of managers and 24 % of parents believed a university degree to be the most valuable asset when entering the workforce.

“Apprenticeships provide businesses with a wealth of benefits including increased productivity, improved staff retention and a more diverse and creative workforce," said Mark Creighton, CEO of AVADO.

"It's great to see that parents and managers see the value of apprenticeships and that traditional education is not the only route to a successful career".

The research suggests that a university degree is far from guaranteed to be the first quality managers are looking from in a new employee. The qualities rated highest by respondents were motivation (62%) and enthusiasm (59%), with intellectual acumen coming in at fourth (44%). Similar research conducted in 2017 found that enthusiasm was ranked highest, which suggests that managers are now more interested in staff who show drive and ambition.

One in four of the parents surveyed said their child had considered an apprenticeship—but the research suggests schools are falling short in providing advice on apprenticeships or other work experience options. 51 % of those surveyed said their child had not been advised on apprenticeships (compared to 46 % who received no guidance on university placements). 28 % received no careers advice or support at all.

Research conducted in 2017 was very similar, which suggests that despite millions of pounds of government investment there appears to be no increase in awareness of alternative education routes, like apprenticeships. There were significant regional variations in this picture, however, with London scoring significantly above average on all forms of career support, whilst the South West showed a preference for apprenticeships over university advice.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Why should we be teaching kids to code?
Sector News
Our world is constantly embracing new technologies as well as our educ
Creating the next generation of professionals through apprenticeship provision
Sector News
In support of #NationalApprenticeshipWeek #NAW2020, and in line with t
Apprenticeships are great for young people and career changes
Sector News
#NationalApprenticeshipWeek – A Time for Employers to Celebrate Succ
Solent LEP marks #NationalApprenticeshipWeek by celebrating its own apprentices
Sector News
The Solent Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) is marking National Appr
Office for Students awards funding to support University Mental Health Charter
Sector News
Today (3 Feb) the @OfficeStudents has announced £95,000 in funding aw
Are you the next Yasmin? The hunt for Plymouth’s star #apprentice begins!
Sector News
The search for Plymouth’s next star apprentice has begun – where
Derby chosen as pilot city to launch brand-new Government app designed to encourage and support parental engagement in a variety of languages
Sector News
BRAND-NEW @SchoolToolkit website and app for parents of primary school
Northern Regional College champions sustainable money habits in National Student Money Week
Sector News
64% of students say that financial anxiety has affected their mental h
Cardiff and Vale College wins national award for its approach to inclusiveness and diversity
Sector News
Cardiff and Vale College’s approach to treating everyone with fairne
Access Training kicks off #NAW2020 with its Learner showcase
Sector News
In its support of #NationalApprenticeshipWeek Nottingham-based trainin
Woodworking apprenticeship was the right route for talented designer
Sector News
British Woodworking Federation @BritWoodFed member Building Crafts Col
Inaugural Principal’s lunch has a rugby flavour at Gower College Swansea
Sector News
In the run up to the 2020 Guinness Six Nations Championship, Gower Col

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page