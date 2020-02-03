Creating the next generation of professionals through apprenticeship provision

In support of National Apprenticeship Week, and in line with this year's 'Look Beyond' theme, SCL Education are launching their campaign to celebrate the diversity of opportunity and value that apprenticeships bring, whilst showcasing the fantastic and inspiring work that apprentices are doing, and the positive impact that they are having.

Combining work with study for ambitious young learners aged 16 and over, apprenticeships are rapidly changing the world of work. As government continues to encourage businesses to incorporate apprenticeship provision into their growth strategy, employers are now utilising their apprenticeship levy to fund their training and development.

The apprenticeship Levy, introduced in April 2017, encourages all employers operating in the UK, with a wage bill over £3 million each year, to invest in apprenticeships and training.

For Levy paying clubs, 90% of training will be covered by contributions to the apprenticeship service, with the remaining 10% funded by the government. Non-Levy payers are required to fund just 5% of training costs, with 95% covered by the government.

Looking beyond traditional hiring routes and instead progressing their own workforce through development programmes - nurturing their apprentices to get the most from their roles, SCL are making waves.

Having successfully embedded apprenticeships into their hiring and talent strategy for many years, the second division to the business, SCL Kids, recruits over 40 apprentices each year; providing opportunities for youngsters to take their first steps towards a career in the sport and leisure industry.

SCL Kids is a leading provider of school sports provision and children’s activities across the south east of England, collaborating with over 100 schools to offer high quality and engaging education and childcare through wrap-around care, after school activity clubs and holiday clubs.

A consistently growing business, last year saw SCL Kids deliver over 15,000 term-time sessions and accept more than 8,000 children at their holiday clubs. In recent years, they have received five Grade 1 Outstanding Ofsted reports.

Working in partnership with over 70 professional and grassroots sports clubs, community trusts and foundations, and with experience in organising and managing programmes across sports and leisure sectors, SCL know what it takes to deliver effective training that creates results for both individuals and their partners.

Brad Rushton, Managing Director, SCL Education & Training, explained:

“We are proud to be leading the way in the sports and leisure sector, and trailblazing with our courses which in turn support learners’ health and wellbeing.”

Priding themselves on giving back to the community, SCL support learners to gain vital qualifications, work experience and employability skills, as they create the next generation of sports professionals.