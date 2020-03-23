 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Barton Peveril Student Becomes Country's Youngest Town Councillor

Details
Hits: 302
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

@BartonPeveril Sixth Form College student Franio Van Wyk has become the United Kingdom’s youngest Town Councillor, after being co-opted for the position at Whiteley Town Council. Van Wyk will begin his role as a Town Councillor on his 18th birthday, on Wednesday 18th March 2020, making him the youngest Town Councillor in the country. Town Councillor’s cannot begin their role until the age of 18.

The Barton Peveril student will work alongside fellow Councillors, meeting monthly to listen to and voice the concerns of local residents to Winchester City Council. Van Wyk, who formerly attended Kings’ School in Winchester, has ambitions to work on committees associated with traffic, housing development, preservation. After establishing himself in the role, Van Wyk aims to adopt a more senior position on one of these committees.

Speaking on his appointment, Franio Van Wyk said: 

“I feel immensely pleased to have been co-opted as a councillor for Whiteley Town Council, and I hope that during my time as Councillor I will be able to assist residents in ensuring that Whiteley remains an attractive and welcoming town to live in.”

Barton Peveril Principal Jonathan Prest spoke of Franio and his new role: 

“Franio is an excellent student at the College and amongst his many qualities is his commitment to building strong and inclusive communities, whether at Barton Peveril College or in his home town. I am impressed by his commitment and interest in local politics and sure he will add to the quality of thinking and decision making at Whiteley.”

Advertisement

PM addresses the nation on #Coronavirus #UKlockdown
Sector News
@BorisJohnson Speech: Prime Minister address to the nation on #coronav
Coronavirus (COVID-19): maintaining further education provision
Sector News
#UKlockdown #Coronavirus - Operational guidance for further education
Coronavirus (COVID-19): #apprenticeship programme response
Sector News
#UKlockdown #Coronavirus - Guidance for #apprentices, employers, train

You may also be interested in these articles:

PM addresses the nation on #Coronavirus #UKlockdown
Sector News
@BorisJohnson Speech: Prime Minister address to the nation on #coronav
Coronavirus (COVID-19): maintaining further education provision
Sector News
#UKlockdown #Coronavirus - Operational guidance for further education
Coronavirus (COVID-19): #apprenticeship programme response
Sector News
#UKlockdown #Coronavirus - Guidance for #apprentices, employers, train
New fund for creative talent in Leeds region
Sector News
@LeedsCityColl has launched a unique Arts Fund worth £50k to support
Letter from Gillian Keegan to non-college stakeholders about new #Coronavirus guidance
Sector News
@GillianKeegan Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for Apprenticesh
CompTIA Eliminates Fees for Online Learning on the Fundamentals of Information Technology
Sector News
Free @CompTIA CertMaster Learn for IT Fundamentals (ITF+) course CompT
Free webinars to support online learning in a time of crisis
Sector News
#StayAtHomeSaveLives - Starting tomorrow (24 Mar) @E_T_Foundation is r
Free science lessons from MEL Science
Sector News
@MEL_Science, a leading science education company, has launched free o
Coronavirus job retention scheme could lead to 'worker resentment'
Sector News
The detail of the Government’s new coronavirus job retention scheme,
Plymouth University signs new drive to help nation through #Coronavirus crisis
Sector News
@PlymUni sign @C19Pledge to help the country pull through the #Covid_1
University research teams to recieve £20 million coronavirus research investment
Sector News
Trials of new #coronavirus vaccine among 6 projects to receive share o
Universities must pause unconditional offers for two weeks in student interest
Sector News
Universities Minister @MichelleDonelan is asking #HE providers not to

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page