 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Coronavirus (COVID-19): maintaining further education provision

Details
Hits: 282

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 

#UKlockdown #Coronavirus - Operational guidance for further education #FE providers on maintaining education and skills training provision.

Documents

Maintaining education and skills training provision: further education providers

HTML

Details

Follow this advice if you’re a:

  • post-16 further education (FE) provider
  • FE college
  • sixth form college
  • other FE provider

It explains what you’ll need to do during the coronavirus outbreak to maintain provision.

Advertisement

PM addresses the nation on #Coronavirus #UKlockdown
Sector News
@BorisJohnson Speech: Prime Minister address to the nation on #coronav
Coronavirus (COVID-19): #apprenticeship programme response
Sector News
#UKlockdown #Coronavirus - Guidance for #apprentices, employers, train
Letter from Gillian Keegan to non-college stakeholders about new #Coronavirus guidance
Sector News
@GillianKeegan Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for Apprenticesh

You may also be interested in these articles:

PM addresses the nation on #Coronavirus #UKlockdown
Sector News
@BorisJohnson Speech: Prime Minister address to the nation on #coronav
Coronavirus (COVID-19): #apprenticeship programme response
Sector News
#UKlockdown #Coronavirus - Guidance for #apprentices, employers, train
New fund for creative talent in Leeds region
Sector News
@LeedsCityColl has launched a unique Arts Fund worth £50k to support
Letter from Gillian Keegan to non-college stakeholders about new #Coronavirus guidance
Sector News
@GillianKeegan Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for Apprenticesh
CompTIA Eliminates Fees for Online Learning on the Fundamentals of Information Technology
Sector News
Free @CompTIA CertMaster Learn for IT Fundamentals (ITF+) course CompT
Free webinars to support online learning in a time of crisis
Sector News
#StayAtHomeSaveLives - Starting tomorrow (24 Mar) @E_T_Foundation is r
Free science lessons from MEL Science
Sector News
@MEL_Science, a leading science education company, has launched free o
Coronavirus job retention scheme could lead to 'worker resentment'
Sector News
The detail of the Government’s new coronavirus job retention scheme,
Plymouth University signs new drive to help nation through #Coronavirus crisis
Sector News
@PlymUni sign @C19Pledge to help the country pull through the #Covid_1
University research teams to recieve £20 million coronavirus research investment
Sector News
Trials of new #coronavirus vaccine among 6 projects to receive share o
Universities must pause unconditional offers for two weeks in student interest
Sector News
Universities Minister @MichelleDonelan is asking #HE providers not to
Ministers encourage Universities To Support Further Education For Veterans
Sector News
Veterans are 10% less likely to have a degree than general members of

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page