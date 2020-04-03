 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Colleges come together as FE Foodbank Friday takes off across the country

Details
Hits: 424
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Following the launch by @LSEColleges #FEFoodbankFriday last week, nine other colleges from around the country have been inspired get behind the Campaign: @bostoncollegeuk @CentralBeds @Chi_College @Dudley_College @EastCoast_Coll @tweet_kmc @Lborocollege @TraffordCollege @york_college

Each college has now set up its own virtual giving page to support local communities during and indeed beyond, the Coronavirus crisis.

When campuses re-open, foodbank bins will be provided to every organisation involved in the campaign. But while most school and college sites are closed, monetary donations are being collected instead and will be donated to individual foodbanks, which are in real need of support.

The colleges signed up to the campaign so far are: 

  • Boston College
  • Central Bedfordshire College
  • Chichester College Group
  • Dudley College
  • East Coast College
  • Kingston Maurward College
  • London South East Colleges
  • Loughborough College
  • Trafford College Group
  • York College

 

Since the launch of the initiative last week, London & South East Education Group has seen food and monetary donations flood in from kind-hearted members of staff across its school and college campuses in Bromley, Bexley and Greenwich. This included three trolley-loads of provisions from our BR6 Restaurant as well as the donation of a chest freezer to a local foodbank to store frozen items.

And in addition, our student union has chosen the FE Foodbank Friday project as its charity of the year. It has pledged almost £3000 of donations to the campaign, which have been collected from students throughout the year.

 Dr Sam Parrett OBE, CEO of London & South East Colleges Group, is spearheading this now national initiative. She says:

“Amid the many challenges the last few weeks have thrown at us all, it has been heart-warming to see colleges coming together to support their local communities.

“We are living in extraordinary and difficult times and never before has it been more important to help one another. Good can come out of every crisis and that is certainly what we are seeing across the entire FE sector as we pull together in time of need.

“Colleges and schools are a force of good in their communities and by working together, we can have an even greater positive impact on people’s lives. We are calling on as many organisations as possible to sign up and get involved in FE Foodbank Friday.”

One of the first organisations to join the campaign is Trafford College Group. Lesley Davies OBE, Principal and Chief Executive of Trafford College Group says:

"Like all colleges at the moment, we are doing our very best to support students, staff and our local communities through a challenging period.

"For many families in our area, struggling to buy food is a regular issue - but has become even harder during the coronavirus pandemic. Trafford College Group is delighted to be part of the FE Foodbank Friday campaign, which is not only bringing colleges together, but represents the important part that the FE sector is playing through this crisis and beyond."

Advertisement

Moratorium on unconditional university offers extended until the 20 April
Sector News
Please see attached a letter from the Universities Minister @MichelleD
Sandwell College supports vulnerable students during Coronavirus lockdown
Sector News
#LoveOurColleges #FEFoodbankFriday - @SandwellCollege has been providi
Maintain good courses and credible qualifications for students during pandemic, says regulator
Sector News
Universities and colleges should continue to do all they can to mainta

Daniella Oni-Okeke, President of London South East Colleges' Student Union says:

"Our student body has always been fantastic at supporting other members of the local and wider community. This year we have collectively raised almost £3000 for charity and we have decided to donate it to the FE Foodbank Friday campaign.

"Life is not easy for anyone at the moment, but by coming together we can all do our bit to help one another and make a positive difference."

If you would like donate to this important cause, please visit: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/london-and-south-east-education-group

 
 
 
 

You may also be interested in these articles:

Moratorium on unconditional university offers extended until the 20 April
Sector News
Please see attached a letter from the Universities Minister @MichelleD
Sandwell College supports vulnerable students during Coronavirus lockdown
Sector News
#LoveOurColleges #FEFoodbankFriday - @SandwellCollege has been providi
Maintain good courses and credible qualifications for students during pandemic, says regulator
Sector News
Universities and colleges should continue to do all they can to mainta
Covid-19 Apprenticeship Portal to protect the UK’s apprentices and vocational training during the Covid-19 lockdown
Sector News
SKILLS FEDERATION LAUNCHES #COVID_19 #APPRENTICESHIP PORTAL IN BID TO
Helping children overcome their isolation worries
Sector News
The spread of COVID-19 and the lockdown response across the world is a
Foundation Courses: An Alternative Route to Career Success
Sector News
In a world of endless opportunity, many of us struggle to decide which
Lingoda supports offline schools worldwide during current crisis #StayHomeKeepLearning
Sector News
Lingoda, Europe’s leading online language school, is supporting offl
Disadvantaged students most likely to miss out under exam plans
Sector News
Disadvantaged students could be the big losers under new assessment pl
Remote working causing a surge in remote productivity and IT tool usage
Sector News
Amidst unprecedented demand, @LogMeIn expands free “Emergency Remote
Summer 2020 grades for GCSE, AS and A level
Sector News
Summer 2020 grades for GCSE, AS and A levelCommenting on the further i
Gower College Swansea Higher Education students visited New York City
Sector News
Students from the Foundation Degree in Events Management and Foundatio
Myfyrwyr Addysg Uwch yn ymweld ag Efrog Newydd
Sector News
Ym mis Chwefror eleni, fe aeth ein myfyrwyr Gradd Sylfaen Rheoli Digwy

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Sync powered by GBM
Sync powered by GBM added a new event 7 hours

Introduce Remote Working with Gsuite

This session will look at how to use Gsuite can be used as a means of creating a remote working environment. It will provide an introcutory session...

  • Tuesday, 31 March 2020 02:00 PM
  • Online
Sync powered by GBM
Sync powered by GBM added a new event 7 hours

Introduce Distance Learning with iPad and Gsuite

This session will look at how to use Gsuite and Google Classroom can be used as a means of creating remote lessons. It will provide an introcutory...

  • Thursday, 09 April 2020 10:00 AM
  • Online
Sync powered by GBM
Sync powered by GBM added a new event 7 hours

Do more with Microsoft Teams

This session will look at how collaborative documents can be worked upon whilst demonstrating how to work efficiently using aspcts such as Chat,...

  • Thursday, 09 April 2020 02:00 PM
  • Online

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4332)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page