Newly expanded education service from the BBC

Commenting on a newly expanded education service from the broadcaster, announced today, Dr Mary Bousted, Joint General Secretary of the National Education Union, said:

"In a time of crisis it is welcome that the BBC is not just informing and entertaining, but remembering the other part of their original mission statement: to educate. Teachers will be pleased that the BBC is making programming available and that they are giving particular consideration to daily structure and age-appropriate resources.

"The realities of distance learning are very new terrain for millions of parents, and it is essential that good quality guidance and resources are available to them. That is why the National Education Union published new guidance on this very subject following the Government's decision to close schools."

