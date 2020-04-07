 
Survey for end-point assessment organisations to improve IfATE understanding of the impact and additional support needs across all apprenticeships

Details
The Institute is committed to supporting apprentices, employers and other stakeholders to deal with the significant challenge Covid-19 presents.  We are doing everything we can to continue the delivery of high-quality apprenticeships, while putting everyone’s health and wellbeing first.

The below survey, for end-point assessment organisations, aims to improve our understanding of the impact and additional support needs across all apprenticeships.

We would appreciate a few minutes of your time to fill it out.  Please return by noon on Tues 14 April.

Take the survey

 

