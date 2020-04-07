How NPTC Group of Colleges Changed my Life

You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk

Five years ago, I was jobless, penniless and homeless #FEsavedME

My husband and I moved overseas in 2004, where I home-schooled my three daughters. Due to circumstances, in 2014 I was compelled to return to Wales – jobless, penniless, homeless and hopeless. I stayed with family and friends and found various part-time jobs. I was on medication for back pain and depression – it was the lowest point of my life.

Two of my daughters came to live with me in the UK, and we were able to rent a flat. My youngest daughter went to High School, but my middle daughter and I both enrolled on courses at the Newtown College (part of NPTC Group of Colleges). She began a BTEC Level 3 course and I started a PGCE teacher-training course whilst continuing to work part-time as a care assistant.

During the two-year PGCE, I had the opportunity to do teaching practice at both Llandrindod College and Brecon Beacons College (also part of NPTC Group of Colleges). Eventually, I graduated in 2017 and my daughter passed her BTEC Level 3 course with three distinction stars. During her time at College, she also gained GCSE qualifications in English and Maths and is now in her final year at university. In 2018, I began working part-time at Brecon Beacons College as a study support assistant and then, in 2019, I also took on the role of study skills coach.

Over the last five years, I have experienced the College from the perspective of a parent, student and employee. I can honestly say that every member of staff I’ve met has been friendly and helpful. Working at the College is like being part of a family because everyone is caring and supportive.

Five years ago, I was jobless, penniless and homeless, but now I have a home and no longer rely on government benefits. I have a fulfilling career and I’m so grateful that NPTC Group of Colleges has changed my life.

By Ceinwen Burnside

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

Sector News 18 students from @BMetCâ€™s digital Career College were invited into t Sector News @StGeorgesUni of Londonâ€™s #COVID_19 course for GPs launches today on Sector News X2O Media Partners with FutureDJs to Deliver #Immersive Remote Learnin