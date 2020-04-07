 
South Eastern Regional College is Online and Open for Business

Details
Level 3 Animal Management student Hollie Smith

#OnlineAndOpenForBusiness - The usual hustle and bustle to be found @S_ERC has moved online where teaching and learning is found in virtual classrooms for all students from Bangor to Downpatrick, Lisburn to Newtownards   And whilst the College prepares to intake another cohort of students this September, the message is that SERC is online and open for business and that everyone considering coming to the College needs to apply online to secure their place.

Heather McKee, Director of Strategic Planning, Quality and Support, said,

“We find ourselves in the most challenging circumstances due the Coronavirus.   No one can predict what is around the corner, but we all know that this will pass, and some sense of normality will resume. It is important that we don’t lose sight of the future and that means encouraging our young people to stay focussed and think ahead to their next step, so they are ready to move on quickly.

She added, “Our application process has not changed in that potential students can apply online for up to three courses.   As usual, we strongly advise on early application for any course that you are interested in, in order to secure a place, this is particularly important for the most popular courses as it will be a case of first come first served when filling up a class.   The application process is straight forward, students simply visit apply.serc.ac.uk and choose up to three courses they are considering. The College offers courses from Level 1 through to Level 6 covering subjects from health and social care to animal care, applied science to manufacturing engineering, public services to food and beverage service, IT to music technology.

“It is envisaged that we will have online or telephone interviews in the coming weeks and we will be in touch with all students who have applied to make arrangements.

“For those students who are uncertain of their next step, we encourage them to make use of SERC’s in-house careers advisors available for students who are undecided about what direction is right for them or unsure about what courses to consider.   To speak to one of our advisors contact This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Heather concluded, “We would also encourage young people and their parents or guardians to follow us on social media and visit the SERC website.   The hustle and bustle of student life continues online and joining us there will give you a chance to see that SERC is very much #OnlineAndOpenForBusiness .”

SERC are calling for students to make their applications for courses commencing in September 2020 emphasising that they are #OnlineAndOpenForBusiness Pictured is Level 3 Animal Management student Hollie Smith, who is completing her course and plans to progress to veterinary nursing. Hollie who was part of the SERC team selected for the BT Young Scientist this year, encourages her peers to find out what is on offer at SERC and make their application now.

 

