 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Coventry College student shaves head in support of NHS

Details
Hits: 190
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

#CoronaCut - A @CoventryCollege student has shaved off his locks to help the #NHS fund orders for much-needed personal protection equipment in the wake of the #Coronavirus pandemic.

 Conor McGuire, from Wyken, has raised more than £500 for the University Hospital Coventry & Warwickshire (UHCW) Charity in less than a week, after his fundraising challenge was shared more than 200 times on social media.

The money will go on to fund vital equipment – such as masks and gloves – that enables doctors to operate safely on the front-line during their efforts to treat Covid-19 patients and save lives.

The 17-year-old has had a glimpse into front-line hospital life during his time working as a part-time cleaner at UHCW, where he has tripled his hours in recent weeks to meet demand.

“I work all over the hospital, so I see some of the amazing work that all of the staff do under challenging circumstances, and I began thinking of what I could do to go that extra mile,” said Conor, who is juggling his work at UHCW with his plumbing course at Coventry College.

“I have always had long hair but had been thinking of shaving my head for a while, so thought now was the perfect time to do it so that the hospital could also benefit.

‘I’ve seen nurses, doctors, porters and cleaners at the hospital go through thousands of masks in one day, so I wanted to ensure that the money I donate goes towards this effort to pay for more masks, gloves and other equipment. 

“From the moment I posted online what I was going to do, the level of response has been unbelievable, and after a few days I had already reached my fundraising target.

“It wasn’t long before I had my dad shaving my head, and my mum live streaming the moment on social media, so everyone could see that the deed had been done!

“The money that is donated via my Go Fund Me page goes straight to the hospital’s charity so that they can benefit from the money as soon as possible, and even though I’ve reached the target I’m keeping it open so that others can donate if they wish.”

Gemma Knott, Assistant Principal at Coventry College, spoke of her pride at Conor’s gesture.

“It’s fantastic seeing Conor going above and beyond to make a difference in what are challenging and unsettling times for us all at the moment,” she said.

Advertisement

â€˜Newsâ€™ experience for Career College students at the BBC
Sector News
18 students from @BMetCâ€™s digital Career College were invited into t
St George's COVID-19 course for GPs launches with 15k+ healthcare professional learners
Sector News
@StGeorgesUni of Londonâ€™s #COVID_19 course for GPs launches today on
X2O Media & FutureDJs pioneer a new approach to music education
Sector News
X2O Media Partners with FutureDJs to Deliver #Immersive Remote Learnin

“While it’s important that our students carry on with home study, we are equally encouraging them to support the national effort in combating Covid-19 if it is safe for them to do so – whether that is volunteering, fundraising or simply following the government guidance.

“We’re all really proud of Conor, and if anyone is able to donate to his fundraising drive, then please do!”

For more information about Conor’s fundraising drive, click here.

You may also be interested in these articles:

‘News’ experience for Career College students at the BBC
Sector News
18 students from @BMetC’s digital Career College were invited into t
St George's COVID-19 course for GPs launches with 15k+ healthcare professional learners
Sector News
@StGeorgesUni of London’s #COVID_19 course for GPs launches today on
Peter Roberts bursary returns for a second year
Sector News
@SkillsNetworkUK and @CollabGrp are delighted to announce that the Pet
Assessments and off-the-job training continue for apprentices
Sector News
@NewburyCollege #Apprentices continue to blaze a trail despite #Corona
X2O Media & FutureDJs pioneer a new approach to music education
Sector News
X2O Media Partners with FutureDJs to Deliver #Immersive Remote Learnin
East Sussex College teams up with world-renowned architectural artist to launch ‘My Town’ art competition
Sector News
A brand new art competition is being launched to give school and colle
South Eastern Regional College is Online and Open for Business
Sector News
#OnlineAndOpenForBusiness - The usual hustle and bustle to be found @S
Staffordshire school manufactures protective visors for frontline NHS staff
Sector News
We are all in this together At a time when we’re all being asked to
East Sussex College supports NHS
Sector News
#LoveOurColleges - East Sussex College has opened up its Eastbourne ca
Uxbridge College goes virtual during coronavirus crisis
Sector News
@UxbridgeCollege may have the doors to its buildings closed, but it is
Chartered Institute of Marketing Reveals Changes to Chartered Status
Sector News
The Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIM) has announced significant c
82% of women working in tech never encouraged to take up STEM at school
Sector News
Manchester Digital (@McrDig) is encouraging both educators and busines

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Jo Moriani
Jo Moriani added a new event 14 minutes ago

Mental Health and developing Resilience

Overview This is a dynamic, high quality session which will provide professionals with a space to explore their awareness of what mental health is....

  • Thursday, 16 April 2020 10:30 AM
  • Online
Jo Moriani
Jo Moriani added a new event 18 minutes ago

The Initial Assessment All Teachers and Trainers should be...

Overview This webinar has been designed to help participants improve their understanding of the reasons why they should undertake specific initial...

  • Tuesday, 21 April 2020 10:30 AM
  • Online
Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIM)
Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIM) has published a new article: Chartered Institute of Marketing Reveals Changes to Chartered Status 56 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4348)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page