Code Nation to provide virtual training courses for furloughed staff and apprentices

Code Nation has extended its business-led training courses via their virtual learning environment, enabling those recently furloughed to reskill and join the digital workforce.

Business owners who wish to upskill their team, or who are facing the tough decision on whether to furlough staff, can now take some comfort in the opportunity that allows any furloughed member of staff to be retrained during the furloughed period - helping both the team member to access future career opportunities and the business to digitally transform their workforce.

For individuals wishing to upskill or retrain as a Software Developer, Code Nation’s courses are now being taught remotely in their virtual learning environment by full-time instructors, utilising the latest technology and tools available in remote and virtual learning.

Code Nation’s 3 week ‘Develop: Coding’ course immerses students in the fundamentals of front-end and mobile app development and gives them a platform to build their careers in the digital sector, while their flagship 12 week ‘Master: Coding’ bootcamp prepares students for careers as professional developers with a full-stack curriculum shaped by the demands of technical employers.

Code Nation’s CEO, Andy Lord said:

“Given the unprecedented situation regarding COVID-19, we want to help more people improve their technical knowledge and gain skills that will make them employable in the modern workforce. Our virtual classroom provides students with the ability to learn and engage with us no matter where they are”.

Students joining the courses will be trained in the latest web technologies and agile methodologies to enable them to upskill within their current business or apply for new roles. Graduates are prepared to join a sector that is seeing a further increase in the demand for talent following the emergence of new virtual solutions driven by the current government lockdown measures.

Code Nation’s training courses have traditionally been available in their UK-based campuses to deliver ‘work ready’ courses for anyone wishing to move into the digital sector. However, their employment-focussed training is now being delivered virtually in order to maintain their efforts in solving the digital skills gap whilst giving those who have been furloughed access to career-transforming training.

Andy continues, “The current lockdown has changed the way we go about our lives. It's forced businesses to adapt in order to survive - whether that's adjusting your meetings to Zoom calls or building a whole new digital infrastructure. From one end of the spectrum to the other - we've seen a digital transformation in the wake of the crisis, even at Code Nation.

“Business's new reliance on tech means they'll need to level up their digital capabilities and we can help them do it. If they've unfortunately had to furlough staff that can't work given the current climate - we can turn them into tech superstars by the time ‘business as usual’ comes around, or if they've been inspired by working virtually to change the way they operate - we can help them level up their development teams and create tech talent for them for free”.

Businesses in need of technical talent at this time can train their staff for free using Code Nation’s apprenticeship programme. Apprentices start their programme with the ‘Master: Coding’ bootcamp for 12 weeks to complete all of the required off-the-job training and develop the technical skills and commercial awareness that their employer requires. All of this is done at no cost to the business thanks to the Apprenticeship Levy.

Individuals who are looking for a career change or an opportunity to learn the skills required to enter the digital industries can also take advantage of this opportunity, learning to code from the comfort of their own home during the current lockdown period.

For more information about Code Nation, please visit: wearecodenation.com

For Government guidance regarding furloughed staff training as apprentices, click here.