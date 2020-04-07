Prospective students invited to Bishop Auckland College and South West Durham Training's â€˜virtualâ€™ open event

A County Durham college and its engineering training centre are inviting prospective learners to join an open event from the comfort of their own home.

With colleges, like schools, being forced to remain closed during the COVID-19 lockdown, they are finding innovative ways to both teach remotely as well as help applicants for courses starting in September.

Bishop Auckland College and South West Durham Training are therefore holding their first ever ‘virtual’ open evening next month, where applicants can speak to course tutors and careers advisors via live chat and over the telephone.

The event will enable people to log in or dial in and receive instant advice on courses offered, student support and how to apply to secure a confirmed place for September.

Staff will be available from the following curriculum areas: art and design; barbering; beauty therapy; brickwork; business; carpentry and joinery; catering; childcare; criminology; engineering; foundation learning; hairdressing; health and social care; IT and computing; motor vehicle; music; painting and decorating; performing arts; photography; plumbing; sport and uniformed services.

There will also be tutors available to advise on apprenticeships and higher education courses.

Natalie Davison-Terranova, Principal and Chief Executive of the Bishop Auckland College Group, said: “It has been hard for both staff and students to adapt to working from home over the past couple of weeks, but I am incredibly proud of how they have found innovative ways to enjoy remote teaching and learning.

“And while our doors at our campuses and centres may be closed at the moment, our staff are working hard remotely to continue to support both our current learners and those looking to join us in September.

“This ‘virtual’ open evening is another way we can give applicants direct access to our tutors and careers advisors to help them choose the right course and confirm their place for next year.”

The Virtual Open Evening is being held on Thursday May 7 th from 5pm to 7pm

