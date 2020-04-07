 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

CNet Training Focus on Data Centre Sustainability

Details
Hits: 369
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

With sustainability being at the forefront of industry across the world, CNet has reviewed and updated the content of its Certified Data Centre Sustainability Professional (CDCSP®) program to reflect the latest sector needs and innovations.

The Certified Data Centre Sustainability Professional (CDCSP®) program teaches how to create and implement a sustainability strategy for mission critical facilities.  The comprehensive program provides in-depth knowledge into the steps required to evaluate, analyse, plan, implement and monitor a sustainability strategy, balanced with operational capability for data centre facilities. The updated and reviewed five-day CDCSP® program dates have been announced and are scheduled in the U.K. and the U.S. It’s an Instructor-led remote attendance program, delivering live and fully interactive classroom learning remotely.

Increased awareness of the urgency to implement and maintain a sustainable future coupled with evolving legislation means that data centre operators are under great pressure to embrace sustainability strategies and improve their ‘green’ credentials rapidly and be able to evidence improvement to stakeholders. The program also teaches how to plan for transformation towards a credible sustainability lifecycle, that demonstrates innovation and challenges business ethos whilst being sensitive to business risk and continuity. 

On completion of the program learners will also be able to consider the requirements for compliance and have a full understanding of national and international regulations, codes and standards. 

Successful completion of the CDCSP® program also provides the learner with a Level 5 BTEC Award, official CDCSP® certification, use of a post nominal title and a digital badge. The digital badge can be easily shared via social media and can also be downloaded to verify knowledge, skills and certifications gained, it therefore adds valuable credibility to individuals’ professional profiles. 

The program forms part of the globally renowned Digital Infrastructure Education Framework which maps technical education programs, official certifications and internationally recognised qualifications to knowledge and career progression routes throughout the industry, providing designations that have become key skills reference points that allow those holding them to demonstrate their ability and experience clearly. 

Andrew Stevens, CEO at CNet Training, says, “With the increased urgency to implement and maintain a sustainable future we wanted to ensure the CDCSP® program is compact, but comprehensive, and accessible for data centre professionals who are responsible for sustainability within their facility. The new five-day program provides the in-depth knowledge and skills to create and implement a long-term sustainability strategy within mission critical facilities. More essentially, it also provides the knowledge for individuals, and therefore businesses, to champion a sustainability legacy that can enhance competitive advantage, customer perception and reputation.”

Advertisement

Government must not allow universities to fail during the coronavirus outbreak
Sector News
Universities must be given extra protection during the #Covid_19 pande
Sellafield's Rebecca sets daily science challenges for children
Sector News
Sellafield scientist, Rebecca Ballantyne, to set daily science challen
Imperial College transforms halls of residence into accommodation for NHS volunteers
Sector News
@ImperialCollege London has opened up its halls of residence at Wilson

CNet Training is the global leader in designing and delivering network infrastructure and data centre education programs and has been delivering industry education since 1996. CNet is the only industry dedicated education provider in the world to offer both internationally recognised qualifications and official certifications. The first five-day CDCSP® Remote Attendance program starts 27th April with further dates set throughout 2020.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Outline content for Media, Broadcast and Production T Level under consultation
Sector News
@IFAteched welcome views on the draft outline content for the #TLevel
Reading College donate much needed PPE equipment to Berkshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust
Sector News
@Activate_Learn has reached out to a local #NHS trust to donate much n
Scottish Universities battle against Covid-19 praised by Scottish Secretary
Sector News
@ScotSecofState Alister Jack commends the pioneering work of Scotland
University of Northampton Nursing students sign up to support the NHS
Sector News
More than 200 nursing students have answered the government’s call t
Wilberforce College pleased to send spare Science PPE to frontline NHS staff
Sector News
@WilberforceSFC pleased to send spare Science #PPE to frontline #NHS s
Government must not allow universities to fail during the coronavirus outbreak
Sector News
Universities must be given extra protection during the #Covid_19 pande
Sellafield's Rebecca sets daily science challenges for children
Sector News
Sellafield scientist, Rebecca Ballantyne, to set daily science challen
Imperial College transforms halls of residence into accommodation for NHS volunteers
Sector News
@ImperialCollege London has opened up its halls of residence at Wilson
CNet Training Gives Back to Students in East Anglia
Sector News
Global leader in technical education for the digital infrastructure in
Prospective students invited to Bishop Auckland College and South West Durham Training's ‘virtual’ open event
Sector News
A County Durham college and its engineering training centre are inviti
Code Nation to provide virtual training courses for furloughed staff and apprentices
Sector News
Code Nation has extended its business-led training courses via their v
St George's COVID-19 course for GPs launches with 15k+ healthcare professional learners
Sector News
@StGeorgesUni of London’s #COVID_19 course for GPs launches today on

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4350)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page