 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

University of Northampton Nursing students sign up to support the NHS

Details
Hits: 252
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

More than 200 nursing students have answered the government’s call to step up and help the health service by offering extra people hours to fight the #coronavirus pandemic.

212 third and second year students from all four nursing fields have opted in to take Clinical Extended Placements.

This means third year students in the final 6 months of their degree could be in full-time clinical practice, supporting health colleagues during the pandemic (pending the outcome of their application).

As they start over the next few weeks, there will be extra nursing hands in the workforce supporting and enabling their registered peers to care for more seriously ill patients.

Final year students in the first 6 months of their year will spend 80% of their time in clinical practice and 20% of their time in online academic study (which is the same for second year students).

Usually, the clinical/academic split for second and third year nursing students is an equal 50/50.

Although the locations of their Clinical Extended Placement are yet to be confirmed, many have asked to work in Northamptonshire.

This follows a move from the Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) – the profession’s regulator – late last month to allow more flexibility for nursing and midwifery programmes.

Donna Bray, Subject Lead for Nursing at the University of Northampton, said:

“This was a difficult decision for our students to make but we are living in difficult times. So, I am pleased see that our nursing cohorts have signed up on the double, bringing their energy and commitment to this ongoing battle.

“University nursing lecturers will continue to teach and support them wherever they are located and are rightly proud of the way all our students have responded to this national crisis.”

Advertisement

Government must not allow universities to fail during the coronavirus outbreak
Sector News
Universities must be given extra protection during the #Covid_19 pande
Sellafield's Rebecca sets daily science challenges for children
Sector News
Sellafield scientist, Rebecca Ballantyne, to set daily science challen
Imperial College transforms halls of residence into accommodation for NHS volunteers
Sector News
@ImperialCollege London has opened up its halls of residence at Wilson

You may also be interested in these articles:

Outline content for Media, Broadcast and Production T Level under consultation
Sector News
@IFAteched welcome views on the draft outline content for the #TLevel
Reading College donate much needed PPE equipment to Berkshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust
Sector News
@Activate_Learn has reached out to a local #NHS trust to donate much n
Scottish Universities battle against Covid-19 praised by Scottish Secretary
Sector News
@ScotSecofState Alister Jack commends the pioneering work of Scotlandâ
Wilberforce College pleased to send spare Science PPE to frontline NHS staff
Sector News
@WilberforceSFC pleased to send spare Science #PPE to frontline #NHS s
Government must not allow universities to fail during the coronavirus outbreak
Sector News
Universities must be given extra protection during the #Covid_19 pande
Sellafield's Rebecca sets daily science challenges for children
Sector News
Sellafield scientist, Rebecca Ballantyne, to set daily science challen
Imperial College transforms halls of residence into accommodation for NHS volunteers
Sector News
@ImperialCollege London has opened up its halls of residence at Wilson
CNet Training Focus on Data Centre Sustainability
Sector News
With sustainability being at the forefront of industry across the worl
CNet Training Gives Back to Students in East Anglia
Sector News
Global leader in technical education for the digital infrastructure in
Prospective students invited to Bishop Auckland College and South West Durham Training's â€˜virtualâ€™ open event
Sector News
A County Durham college and its engineering training centre are inviti
Code Nation to provide virtual training courses for furloughed staff and apprentices
Sector News
Code Nation has extended its business-led training courses via their v
St George's COVID-19 course for GPs launches with 15k+ healthcare professional learners
Sector News
@StGeorgesUni of Londonâ€™s #COVID_19 course for GPs launches today on

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4350)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page