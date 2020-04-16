New Employer Academy Designed To Give Derby College Students A Head Start

Construction students at @DerbyCollege Group (DCG) in Derby and Ilkeston now have the opportunity to gain industry-accredited training to boost their chances of securing a job in the industry.

Howarth Timber and Building Supplies, which has been established since 1840 and is the UK’s largest privately-owned timber company with 33 branches across the UK, has joined forces with DCG to set up an Employer Academy

During lockdown and moving forwards, students across a broad range of disciplines from brickwork to joinery have access to Howarth Timber’s award-winning online training academy.

Howarth Timber and Building Supplies won the Training Company of the Year award from the Builders Merchants Federation industry body and the online training academy covers the spectrum of the latest product and industry knowledge.

After sitting online tests, the students will receive certificates which they can include in their CV portfolios.

Groups of students will also join industry visits to the company’s head office in Leeds, factory and adjoining port in Hull, local suppliers as well as attending expert demonstration days at the Derby branch in Old Nottingham Road which has spearheaded the Employer Academy.

Howarth Timber and Building Supplies Senior Sales Executive Adam Fox explained: “We have supplied materials to the college Construction Academy for sometime and were keen to develop the relationship further.

“We have launched the Academy to around 350 students so far and will introduce new students to the programme at the start of every academic year.

Derby branch manager Talsa Middleton continued: “By sharing the wealth of knowledge and training that is embedded in our own staff training programmes, our aim is to give the students a head start in their careers as trades people.

Derby College Group Assistant Director of Learner and Employer Partnerships Debbie Keegan concluded: “Howarth Timber and Building Supplies are a perfect example of how employers work with us to co-design and co-deliver the curriculum to ensure that young people develop the skills, behaviours and attitudes that employers need.

“This is an amazing opportunity for our students and the online training has been a welcome addition to the students’ virtual study programmes during these difficult times to further boost their chances of finding an apprenticeship or job when they leave College.”

