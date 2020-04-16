91% say that increased use of virtual learning will have a long-term impact on educational institutions

Maintaining education and business continuity amid the #COVID_19 crisis

Just as corporate businesses are transforming the way they operate due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so are higher educational institutions.

As colleges and universities adapt to putting classes online and teaching via video conferencing, this new way of learning may have a lasting impact that reshapes the field of higher education.

According to Mercer’s Higher Education Spot Survey for COVID-19, 91% of respondents said that increased use of virtual learning for students and faculty will be a long-term impact on educational institutions and their workforces.

Mercer is a leading advisor to higher education with over 500 college and university clients globally. Colleges and universities are unique environments, in some ways like small cities. The employees— faculty, administrators, staff and student workers — are employed in a wide variety of positions and represent five generations. The residents — students, on-campus faculty and administrators — live, eat and socialize on and near the campuses. Institutions are businesses with an important mission, but feel more like tightly knit communities of faculty, staff and students.

Higher education was one of the first sectors to be affected by and to react to the COVID-19 pandemic. Initially, the challenge was dealing with study-abroad students returning from the early COVID-19 ‘hot spots’ of China and Italy. As the magnitude of the pandemic became clear, institutions quickly closed campuses and residence halls, cancelling events and shifting to online learning.

We started getting questions about the impact of COVID-19 almost immediately — at first related to issues about tuition reimbursement programs and travel assistance policies. We saw this as a great opportunity to be a market leader in trends impacting our clients and launched a COVID-19 spot survey specifically for colleges and university. We needed to act quickly. We reached out to our client network to better understand what information they needed to address the issues they were dealing with as the pandemic spread.

Highlights of the results are as follows:

Reductions in workforce

Over 50% of institutions have implemented or are considering a hiring freeze

Layoffs and furloughs are not prevalent — yet

Nearly all institutions have implemented a work from home policy (while common in other industries this is very unique for higher education)

Long-term implications from COVID-19

Nearly half expect closures or mergers

Increase in virtual learning in the future

Acknowledgement that academia needs to be more agile in making business decisions

Most institutions are preparing for lower enrollments

Most higher education institutions are considering changes to current workforce, but the details will be worked out as things settle down

Handling job reassignments

Many institutions have not yet developed a plan for job reassignments and are reviewing on a case-by-case basis.

A number of institutions have formalized plans through HR or another office to distribute work more evenly. For example, events staff are being deployed elsewhere.

Other initiatives - We asked institutions to tell us what else they are doing, here is a summary of their answers:

Faculty and staff

Institutions are concerned about morale, and keeping faculty and staff engaged and informed. Institutions listed the following: virtual Town Hall meetings with leaders, twice-weekly virtual assemblies, emails, robust COVID-19 website.

A number of institutions have instituted pandemic/emergency response teams to specifically deal with this issue including increased involvement with the Board and focused research on a COVID-19 vaccine and regular incident-management team meetings.

Pay continuation for all regular benefit eligible employees whether working or not, for the foreseeable future. Most are providing more-flexible sick time, vacation time, and the ability to use ‘negative vacation time’.

Increased focus on mental health services and supports, including engaging EAP services more actively, adding telemedicine to the benefits plans, and allowing adjustments to the FSA dependent account if day care is closed.

Creative productivity

Provided list of 10 key remote activities for people to work on while at home

Provided burner phones for staff to check in with students potentially enrolling in the fall

Flexibility to override and modify institutional policies

Students

Assistance to students through pro-rated housing and meal plans, financial assistance for students who cannot afford to go home, housing for students who cannot go home, converting to online instruction

Campus

Limiting access to campus to one entrance

Taking temperatures of anyone entering campus

Deep cleaning of all facilities

As educational institutions have waivered attendance in schools and colleges, and companies are now focused on working remotely (88% of respondents have instituted a telecommuting policy), Mercer | Mettl offers some key digital solutions that can help maintain the efficiency of core functions:

Educational Institutions – Remote Proctoring and Online Examination: Instead of postponing entrance and term-end examinations, universities can conduct examinations securely on an online platform.

Corporate Hiring/Virtual Screening and Interviews: With face-to-face interviews out of bounds in the near future, recruitment has become challenging for companies; 45% of companies have delayed on-boarding activities as a result of COVID-19, according to Mercer’s Global Spot Survey on COVID-19. An end-to-end virtual hiring platform can effectively screen candidates online by leveraging multiple assessment batteries and also conduct structured online and telephonic interviews simultaneously.

Corporate Learning & Development (L&D) – Virtual Assessment Centre and Digital L&D Suite:

As many L&D programs are now on hold, many organizations around the world are struggling to drive engagement and productivity of their employees. However, organizations can leverage virtual L&D solutions to continue effectively with their business-critical L&D initiatives. A shift from physical assessment centers to Virtual Assessment Centers can solve organizational L&D challenges at a time when physical attendance is minimized.

Employee engagement has also been jeopardized by this public health emergency

According to Mercer’s Higher Education spot survey, institutions are concerned about morale, and keeping faculty and staff engaged and informed. With employees working from home during a time of economic uncertainty, it can be a difficult time for institutions to keep their employees motivated and positive.

According to Mercer’s Global Spot Survey on COVID-19, 24% of respondents are very concerned and 57% of respondents are somewhat concerned about the overall productivity of their workforce as they work virtually. Aligning technology with the right vision can contain the COVID-19 disruption and help to ensure business continuity, safety and engagement simultaneously.

Methodology: We leveraged client managers and relationship managers across Mercer, as well as our sister company Marsh and their vast network of higher education clients to distribute the survey. The responses were immediate. We received over 78 responses for the survey in three days. Responses came from a variety of institutions including four institutions from New Zealand. Responses also included large state and private institutions to smaller state, technical colleges and community colleges.