Exam results days will stay the same #ResultsDay2020

You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk

Today (16 Apr) @EducationGovUK are able to confirm that students will receive their #GCSE and #Alevel results on the expected days of 20 August and 13 August respectively.

School Standards Minister Nick Gibb said:

“I am pleased to confirm that GCSE and A level students will still receive their exam results as planned this summer, on Thursday 20 August and Thursday 13 August respectively. I want to thank all those who are helping to make this happen despite the challenges we are facing.

“We know that this is an important milestone for students, parents and teachers and so I hope this news will provide them with some reassurance and clarity.”

Ofqual has already published guidance setting out how grades will be awarded this year.

How GCSEs, AS & A levels will be awarded in summer 2020: @Ofqual sets out details for schools, colleges, students, parents & carers on how #GCSE and #ALevel results will be awarded following the cancellation of this year's exams. Since the Secretary of… https://t.co/xr9igPdiKJ pic.twitter.com/CB12ET4lOh Advertisement How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page Sector News University Centre Leeds has launched a new apprenticeship standard tha Sector News Maintaining education and business continuity amid the #COVID_19 crisi Sector News As the financial industry continues to adapt to new ways of working du April 3, 2020