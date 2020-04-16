 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

University Centre Leeds launches new apprenticeship standard

Details
Hits: 82
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

University Centre Leeds has launched a new apprenticeship standard that will bridge the skills gap in the healthcare sector 

The purpose of the Level 5 Health Play Specialists (HPS) apprenticeship is to prepare apprentices with the practical skills and experience to enable them to provide therapeutic play interventions for sick infants, children and young people, service users, carers and families of all ages, throughout their healthcare journey.

The apprenticeship standard was designed by Leeds City College and Nescot College, alongside hospitals, including Birmingham Women’s and Children’s Hospital, The Children’s Trust, University Hospitals of Leicester NHS Trust, St Thomas NHS Foundation Trust, University College Hospitals London, Manchester Children’s Hospital, Health Care Play Specialist Education Trust (HPSET), among others.

Lee Pryor, Director of Apprenticeships for Luminate Education Group said:

“We formed a trailblazer group to create a two-year programme that covers the overall knowledge and practical skills required to succeed in this sector.

 “It includes independent end-point assessments to ensure that the apprentice is completely ready for the role at the end of their apprenticeship and will allow them to play a vital role in Leeds and the wider West Yorkshire region.”

Under the programme, students will attend classes for one day a week and will also spend time working in a clinical or healthcare setting.

This apprenticeship is completed whilst studying the FdA Healthcare Play Specialism. Validated by University of West London, the course is aimed at both volunteers and staff employed in the sector, and provides an opportunity to gain the qualities and transferable skills necessary for employment. The course covers Children and Young People: Leadership and Management, Health in Children and Young People and The Child, Family and Society among other modules.

Tina Clegg, Chair of HPSET said:

“On completion of the apprenticeship course, graduates will be listed on the HPSET Public Register, and will be required to maintain the standards required for annual re-registration.”

There are also opportunities for progression and individuals can complete a B.A. (Hons) Level 6 top-up in Children and Young People’s Care and Education at University Centre Leeds.

For more about the apprenticeship and how to apply visit the website

Advertisement

91% say that increased use of virtual learning will have a long-term impact on educational institutions
Sector News
Maintaining education and business continuity amid the #COVID_19 crisi
Fitch Learning Launches Live Online Public Courses in Response to Coronavirus Pandemic
Sector News
As the financial industry continues to adapt to new ways of working du
Exam results days will stay the same #ResultsDay2020
Sector News
Today (16 Apr) @EducationGovUK are able to confirm that students will

You may also be interested in these articles:

Response from Sally Collier about awarding results for GCSEs, AS and A levels in 2020.
Sector News
@Ofqual Response to 31 March direction from Secretary of State for Edu
Does the UK still have a single higher education sector?
Sector News
The Higher Education Policy Institute (HEPI) has used evidence from ne
College sector will play essential role in economic revival post-COVID-19
Sector News
Joint statement from Scottish Government and Colleges ScotlandFollowin
LGA RESPONDS TO SOCIAL CARE CORONAVIRUS PLAN
Sector News
Responding to the Government’s announcement of its social care plan
Students report anxiety over future prospects due to COVID-19 pandemic
Sector News
#COVID19 pandemic has impacted confidence about future careers as role
New Employer Academy Designed To Give Derby College Students A Head Start
Sector News
Construction students at @DerbyCollege Group (DCG) in Derby and Ilkest
University of Bristol produces WHO hand sanitiser for city's key workers
Sector News
Academics, researchers and technicians from the University have source
Imperial College welcomes world-leading health, research and education designation
Sector News
@ImperialCollege Academic Health Science Centre has been redesignated
Check if your employer can use the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme
Sector News
If you and your employer both agree, your employer might be able to ke
91% say that increased use of virtual learning will have a long-term impact on educational institutions
Sector News
Maintaining education and business continuity amid the #COVID_19 crisi
Fitch Learning Launches Live Online Public Courses in Response to Coronavirus Pandemic
Sector News
As the financial industry continues to adapt to new ways of working du
Exam results days will stay the same #ResultsDay2020
Sector News
Today (16 Apr) @EducationGovUK are able to confirm that students will

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4371)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page