 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Immersive 3D tech startup launches in UK supporting students across the nation to continue collaborative learning

Details
Hits: 369

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 

TECH STARTUP TO PROVIDE #3D #VIRTUAL SCHOOLS & LECTURES FOLLOWING €4M FUNDING ROUND 

As schools and universities follow government restrictions and have shut for the foreseeable future, new technologies such as Virtway are helping students to continue collaborative learning virtually.

The European immersive 3D tech startup launches today in the UK, following a 575% monthly increase in demand for its platform following lockdown and social distancing rules due to the widespread global pandemic.

Virtway’s platform creates 3D worlds that allow interaction and voice communication in real time through avatars, from anywhere in the world and with any device, with and without VR glasses, allowing thousands to be present in the same digital environment.

Immersive 3D solution means people can attend lessons, seminars and even graduation ceremonies from their computers or mobile devices

With much of the world facing indefinite periods of enforced social distancing, the demand for technology to substitute face-to-face interaction is skyrocketing.

Following a €4m fundraise, European tech challenger Virtway is officially launching in the UK today, with a platform that creates 3D worlds that allow interaction and voice communication in real time through avatars.  Virtway has received a 575% month-on-month increase in demand from organisations such as Holland’s Leiden University and businesses including AirFrance and Accenture looking for ways// to organise their online meetings and events. 

While video conferencing platforms such as Zoom have seen user numbers and share prices rising dramatically, businesses and organisations are now looking for solutions that go beyond meetings and even work. 

Immersive events like live concerts, graduation ceremonies or virtual escape rooms used for employees to disconnect, are some of the many possibilities that Virtway makes available to companies around the world through its platform. Hundreds of people can participate simultaneously in the same room and thousands can be present in the same digital environment. All the activities are accessible through any device, mobile phones, tablets, PCs, Macs, etc.  

José Antonio Tejedor, CEO and founder of Virtway, commented:

"Virtual reality technology is constantly evolving. While we previously thought of it as a tool for entertainment, people are looking for more intense, life-like experiences and interactions. We’re seeing huge opportunities to utilise Virtway in places such as events, meetings and concerts."

Virtway is already being used by businesses such as AstraZeneca and Accenture as well as universities and institutions across Europe.

As well as providing a solution to the disruption caused by coronavirus, there is also a growing demand for this type of event from organisations looking for a sustainable alternative to traditional events and conferences. By using Virtway, the carbon footprint caused by travelling is eliminated. Virtway offers a unique immersive platform that provides virtual 3D online experiences from anywhere in the world and with any device – with and without VR glasses.

Advertisement

TRAIN TO BE AN ASTRONAUTâ€¦ FROM HOME! TIM PEAKE LAUNCHES STEM HOME LEARNING
Sector News
British astronaut @Astro_TimPeake launches free #STEM home-teaching an
Educate while you isolate with East Sussex College
Sector News
East Sussex College @WeAreESCG offers free short courses through its o
National Fifa tournament set up for students during COVID-19 lockdown
Sector News
#StayandPlay - Thanks to a partnership between @AoC_Sport and the @Bri

You may also be interested in these articles:

TRAIN TO BE AN ASTRONAUT… FROM HOME! TIM PEAKE LAUNCHES STEM HOME LEARNING
Sector News
British astronaut @Astro_TimPeake launches free #STEM home-teaching an
Educate while you isolate with East Sussex College
Sector News
East Sussex College @WeAreESCG offers free short courses through its o
Government need a plan by June ready for the start of a
Sector News
“No time to lose” to address impact of #COVID19 on Post-16 Educati
National Fifa tournament set up for students during COVID-19 lockdown
Sector News
#StayandPlay - Thanks to a partnership between @AoC_Sport and the @Bri
192% increase in search for ‘online courses’ in a month - 4 Top tips for how to upskill at home
Sector News
With the UK facing at least another 3 weeks in lockdown, leading educa
Tresham College student wins creative contract
Sector News
An Art and Design student @TreshamCollege has been selected to illustr
Newcastle College Responds to Calls for PPE
Sector News
Newcastle College @NCLCollege has donated hundreds of pieces of Person
Sandwell College answers call to produce face shields for the NHS
Sector News
@SandwellCollege’s Fab Lab is answering the call to 3D print hundred
Government Digital Service launches Content Design course on FutureLearn
Sector News
Government Digital Service (@GDSTeam) has launched an ‘Introduction
Two project managers are putting their skills to use to help deliver protective kit to medics and carer
Sector News
Claire Riley and Eleanor Billson are volunteering at the Cumbria Scrub
City of London Academies Trust volunteer makes scrubs for NHS staff
Sector News
A volunteer at a @CityofLondon Academies Trust school has put her sewi
Over 80,000 sign NEU petition to “open schools when it is safe”
Sector News
Commenting on the @NEUnion petition, which was launched on Tuesday nig

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4378)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page