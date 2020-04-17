192% increase in search for ‘online courses’ in a month - 4 Top tips for how to upskill at home

With the UK facing at least another 3 weeks in lockdown, leading education charity @CityLit is encouraging the nation to #upskill whilst at home.

Searches for ‘online courses’ has seen a 192% increase on Google between February and March 2020, making it clear Brits are looking for ways to continue with their education and learning. Whether it's learning a new language, learning how to develop a novel or becoming an expert in coding, free time spent at home is the perfect opportunity to learn a new skill.

London-based education charity, City Lit, which has more than 600 online courses available to choose from, has put together some tips to help the nation’s minds remain active during the current climate.

1) Create a calm atmosphere and study area

Firstly, creating an environment where you will be able to study is key to getting the most out of your learning experience. Create a designated study area, whether that’s in your study, on your kitchen table, or the desk in your bedroom.

Keep it organised and clutter-free, as a messy study area is likely to distract you. If you're in a high-traffic area, such as your kitchen, try choosing a study time when you’re less likely to be disturbed.

2) Set learning goals and objectives

As well as learning goals set by your course tutor, you may want to set your own personal learning objectives. Think about what you want to achieve, whether it’s a daily goal or more long term. By creating objectives and milestones, you will be able to remain motivated to push yourself during your learning experience.

3) Communicate

Studying at home can be lonely, especially if you live on your own. Make sure you keep in touch with your course tutor, if your online course provides one, or any other students who you ‘e-meet’ through your course.

Communicate with your tutor and peers on any thoughts or ideas you have on the course, or if you have any questions. Being able to talk to your fellow students and the course tutor whilst studying at home will ensure your learning experience is a little easier during the current climate.

4) Get a good night’s sleep

A good night’s sleep works wonders for improving your attention and memory. When you’re well-rested, the memory function that stores your knowledge on complex, fact-based information, is sharpened, so you’ll be able to take new information in and remember it.

The tips come as the college launches its range of online courses led by passionate tutors who are experts in each subject area. The courses are specially designed for those who want to try something new, revisit a past passion or learn a new skill in the current climate. Courses available online range from how to build a website in one day, Italian for beginners, dance lessons and an introduction to British Sign Language.

Chris Jones, Director of Sales and Marketing at City Lit, said:

“With the current situation leaving most of us at home, it’s the ideal time to get stuck into learning a new skill.

“Whether it’s learning a language that you’ve always wanted to learn, or delving into Ancient Greek history, keeping your mind and brain active by learning something new will really help cure potential boredom during lockdown.”