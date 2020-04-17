Educate while you isolate with East Sussex College

You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk

East Sussex College @WeAreESCG offers free short courses through its online training centre, Grasp Learning, enabling adults to train or upskill during lockdown and beyond.

As we get to grips with working from home, East Sussex College has gone one step further in helping adults (aged 19+) to gain a new qualification during this difficult time. Grasp Learning is the online training provision from the college and supports individuals and businesses by offering a selection of courses for free.

Rebecca Conroy, Acting CEO at East Sussex College, says,

“Grasp free short courses support those who are furloughed, have been made redundant, or are self-isolating. Our online training is easy to access and is a great way to upskill or get into work. Health and Social Care courses are always popular with our learners and we are pleased to be offering courses to train adults before they volunteer or work in a Health and Social Care setting. These individuals are needed in abundance right now, and to help prepare them for the work is a way we can give back to the community.”

Learners receive a nationally recognised qualification in courses such as Digital Skills for Work, Understanding Safeguarding and Prevent, Understanding Children and Young People’s Mental Health, Customer Service, and Principles of the Prevention and Control of Infection.

Grasp Learning is led by Sussex Skills Solutions, the in-house apprenticeship and training division of East Sussex College, covering the South East. Enrol onto current courses online, subscribe to receive updates on new courses added each month.

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

Sector News British astronaut @Astro_TimPeake launches free #STEM home-teaching an Sector News â€œNo time to loseâ€ to address impact of #COVID19 on Post-16 Educati Sector News #StayandPlay - Thanks to a partnership between @AoC_Sport and the @Bri