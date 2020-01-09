 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Learners Deliver Outstanding Musical Performance at Google UK in London

Details
Hits: 336
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Jess Fisher and Robert Fletcher were welcomed, alongside Digit Music as special guests at the TechShare Pro Conference at the end of last year.

The Conference, organised by AbilityNet, promotes the impact digital technology has in changing the lives of disabled people.

The two day event was held at Google’s London office and commenced with a Gala Dinner on Tuesday, followed by the TechShare Pro Conference on Wednesday.

In preparation for their performance in front of 200 professionals, Jess and Fletch composed a 10 minute piece utilising the innovative Control One technology.  This new musical interface removes restrictions from music creation, by adapting everyday technology.  Control One works by taking a regular wheelchair controller and adapting it to enable its user to compose music.

Si Tew, Creative Director and Founder of Control One commented,

“It was an honour to be able to present Control One and the work that Portland College students have been involved in at such a prestigious event, with accessibility professionals from across the world.

"Digit Music aims to remove restrictions from music creation and TechShare Pro 2019 has taken us one step closer. It has been wonderful working with Jess and Fletch over the last few months. We have known Jess for a number of years through work with The Able Orchestra but Fletch is a new recruit and we are so happy to have him on board.

"That was his first gig with us and it happened to be at Google’s UK headquarters for some very influential people. Not a bad start! The two wonderful musicians were also supported by an excellent care team who made the trip possible. Thanks to everyone who was involved. Roll on the next show.”

Impressed by the stunning performance, staff from Apple, Sony and Google congratulated the students and talked to them about the new technology.

In what was a busy, but exciting trip, Jess, Fletch and Portland staff also enjoyed a tour around Google offices, a visit to Downing Street and Trafalgar Square and watching the Changing of the Guard at Buckingham Palace. 

Advertisement

Training and discipline leads to first CONEL MMA Academy success
FE Video
Back in July 2019, the College of Haringey, Enfield and North East Lon
Half of Brits admit to post-festive feelings of dread as back-to-work looms
FE Video
Teach First calls on more people to consider stepping into the classro
UKâ€™s best on Road to WorldSkills #Shanghai2021
FE Video
@WorldSkillsUK the education and skills charity, today (8 January 2020

You may also be interested in these articles:

EY Foundation supports record number of young people transition into employment
FE Video
Figures released in today's (27 Nov) "EY Foundation Impact Report: Loo
South Eastern Regional College’s Patisserie Students Immerse themselves in Spanish Working Life and Culture
FE Video
Specialist patisserie and bakery students, Alicia Johnston (Newtownard
Middlesbrough College rescues TTE Technical Institute from administration
FE Video
SCORES of workers and their families have been given certainty ahead o
North West Regional College release their first ever Christmas video
FE Video
Staff and students at North West Regional College have produced their
Training and discipline leads to first CONEL MMA Academy success
FE Video
Back in July 2019, the College of Haringey, Enfield and North East Lon
Expanding Industry Placements to give young people a head start from a technical pathway into skilled employment
FE Video
Skills, Insight and Social Value | Industry Placements with Oldham Col
FIFTH YEAR RUNNING FOR WEST LONDON COLLEGE’S SUPPORTED INTERNSHIP AND INCLUSIVE APPRENTICESHIP EMPLOYMENT FAIR
FE Video
The Fifth Supported Internship and Inclusive Apprenticeship Fair took
Savvy Bangor Teen Mixes Business with Pleasure to Pursue Dream Job in Engineering
FE Video
Nineteen-year-old Hannah Dunwoody, from Bangor, is singing the praises
Eliminate the ‘Accidental Manager’ - Invest in Management and Leadership Before It’s Too Late
FE Video
CMI Manifesto 2019The next Government has a responsibility to rebuild
Pioneering Northumbria University law clinic wins Green Gown Award
FE Video
Pioneering law clinic wins @GreenGowns AwardNorthumbria University, Ne
Half of Brits admit to post-festive feelings of dread as back-to-work looms
FE Video
Teach First calls on more people to consider stepping into the classro
UK’s best on Road to WorldSkills #Shanghai2021
FE Video
@WorldSkillsUK the education and skills charity, today (8 January 2020

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page